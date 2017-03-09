Malawi Deserves Good Leaders Not These Thieves - Lunguzi

Dedza East Member of Parliament Juliana Lunguzi (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) says Malawi deserves good leaders and that 2019 elections should be credible to enable citizens put in powers people who would serve them better.

Lunguzi slammed hand-clappers, saying there are people "who chose to be blind when critical issues that affect this country happen."

The outspoken MP is on record saying in parliament: "We are leaving in a period where we are wondering why Malawi cannot develop. This is because we are choosing a few families to rule us and to steal from us.

"We have seen the evidence here. We have Cash-gate in this country; we have people found with money in their houses. It is everywhere, why? Because we chose people at a ballot place who have ruling power to go and lead us."

Lunguzi said Malawians want to see a credible election in 2019 so that they can elect good leaders.

"We all know and we have evidence that right now, the people who are in the Executive are thieves and because of that, we want to clear the ground. We want the local Malawian to benefit," Lunguzi said.

But Lunguzi pointed out that not everybody in government is a thief.

"I am not saying everybody but we have had evidence that there are so many people doing tricky deals in this country and we cannot overlook that. Since they are all clinging to power, come elections they will come and continue these shady deals," said Lunguzi.

She continued: "Malawi deserves good and honest people to lead them so that we can prosper. It is one thing to say that we want integrity, but when you go on the ground there is no integrity. "

Lunguzi said State produce trader ADMARC is selling maize at K12, 500 "not because it is supposed to be the price, but because somebody wanted to get a cut in the maize deal. These are the people; we do not want to go in to power."

She was apparently referring to fired Minister of Agriculture George Chaponda.