9 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Musicians Socialize With Inmates of Viana Prison

Luanda — The musicians Calabeto, Yola Semedo and Lil Saint socialized on Wednesday in Luanda with the inmates of the female prison in Viana, as part of the celebrations of March 8, International Women's Day.

Speaking to the press, Yola Semedo said that moments were unique and very emotional shared with the prisoners of Viana prison, an occasion that served to cheer them.

"It was gratifying to be a moment of relaxation where I could live a little of their reality", she said.

According to the national director of Prison Services, António Joaquim Fortunato, the initiative served to honour the women prisoners and employees of the penitentiary, under the International Women's Day.

"The idea of bringing the musicians here was basically to create some relaxation for the inmates, to cause comfort and feeling of support at a time when they are deprived of freedom, but not outside of the society", she said.

Viana prison has the capacity to host 325 inmates, detainees and convicted, according to the official, said the official.

