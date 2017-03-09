Angola: Radio Production Activities End

Luanda — The 2017 activities of radio production of the National Radio Station of Angola (RNA) ended on Tuesday in Luanda.

The event aimed to respond to the important future challenges and permit the costs saving, having into account the digital era.

The activities ran under the motto "The new technologies of information and communication".

The participants discussed topics such as critical analysis and development of A channel, broadcast and voice in the RNA group - human resources and qualification.

To the CEO of the RNA, Henrique dos Santos, who closed the conference, the event served to strengthen the degree of acquiring new obligations between radio and new technologies, having been fed a new hope and foundations for the day-to-day of the company.

On the other hand, Henrique dos Santos considered that a note was made about the desire for professional training and that soon a schedule of actions will be elaborated, with a focus on journalism and reporting, given the proximity of the coverage of the general elections.

Meanwhile, he announced that this year's training will be directed to directors and producers, both in the central studios and in the provincial and regional broadcasting stations.

The official also spoke about deepening the studies of the production secretariat regarding the methodology and modus operandi, as well as the exchange of programmes, news and contents.

RNA was founded on October 5, 1976, one year after the proclamation of the Angolan independence.