9 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Massacre Victims Monument Dedicated

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has dedicated the first ever monument in honor of Liberians who were victim of the Du-Port Road massacre during the country's civil unrest.

Speaking at the dedicatory ceremony Wednesday, President Johnson-Sirleaf said the construction of the monument is part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) 207 recommendations in which, it calls for the construction of 155 monuments in honor of the 155 massacres that took place during the war.

She said it is saddened that many innocent Liberians were horribly killed without any justification.

The President said the monument, is intended to respect and honor those who were massacred.

She said the recommendation by TRC for the Independent National Human Right Commission of Liberia (INCHCR) to construct monuments is key to healing the wounds and reconciling the people of Liberia.

The President told the gathering that most of the TRC recommendations have been implemented but the public is focused on only three including war crimes, debarment and reparation.

She said the implementation of the mentioned three recommendations is left with Liberians to decide what to do.

President Johnson-Sirleaf lauded INCHR commissioners for the project.

She said with the construction of the first monument, there is now roadmap as to how the remaining 154 will be constructed.

Earlier, INCHR Commissioner Adolphus S Wade, said the construction of the monument is the beginning of more to come.

He disclosed that the project was funded by the Peace Building Fund through UNDP.

Wade puts the cost of the project at US$59,000 and called on residents of the community to take ownership by keeping it clean and safe.

Meanwhile, as part of this year's Decoration Day celebration, President Johnson-Sirleaf visited several grave sites to pay homage to the dead.

She visited the grave sites of President William R. Tolbert and others, William V. S. Tubman and the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Sinkor, where a massacre took place in 1990.

