Liberia: MFDP Staff 'Chops' Over U.S.$47K

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf might be feeling disappointed with the level of uncontrollable corruption taking place in all sphere of the society, however, one man who appears to be giving the president hope in exposing corrupt officials is Finance and Development Planning Minister, Boima Kamara.

Barely six months at the Finance Ministry, since he took over in August 2016, Minister Kamara has been exposing chain of corruption at the Ministry and employees are becoming uncomfortable with his uncompromising stance.

Evidence by this, Minister Kamara initiated an internal audit into the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) accounts and findings show that the Reform Coordinator Emmanuel Togba allegedly misapplied entrusted funds in the amount of US$82,000.00.

The monies were intended to upgrade the system at the MFDP. The IFMIS is a system responsible for the printing of pay check, IT system among others. Following that audit, another investigated was initiated within the State Owned Enterprise Unit at the Finance Ministry.

Again, on Tuesday, Minister Kamara informed journalists that the SOE Coordinator, Siafa Chowo, unilaterallyperformed illegal transaction by allegedly taking away over US$47,000.00 and L$1.9 million.

The action by Chowo, according to Minister, was in total disregard to all procedures that allows for transaction, because the SOE unit reports directly to the office of the minister. He said without reference to his office, Chowo went ahead to open an account without his (Kamara) knowledge.

According to the PFM Act of 2009, the opening of an account at government ministries should be at the expressed and written approval of the minister, and to open any account for government, the deputy minister for fiscal affairs and the comptroller general will by written request inform the minister who will approve it.

The PFM Act, he added, speaks about how government resources should be spent and the current management team at the ministry will ensure the upholding of the PFM Act. His management he stated will not tolerate any form of at the ministry.

Minister Kamara explained that Chowo will be made to account for US$47,318, and L$1.9 million he allegedly took from the system illegally and those who facilitated the crime will as well be suspended. He said Chowo will also be turned over to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution in line with the law of Liberia.

The Minister said his contract as Coordinator of the SOE Unit will also be terminated. Minister Kamara said he was acting on evidence from the Internal Audit report and as per Chowo contract, when there is breach, it can be terminated.