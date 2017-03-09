9 March 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: I Did Not Grant Press Interview

Tagged:

Related Topics

A member of the Press Union of Liberia and former president of the BWI Alumni Association, Jonathan Paye-Layleh, has clarified that at no time did he grant a press interview to the FrontPage Africa newspaper or any media entity about presidential aspirant Alexander Cummings as has been reported.

Mr. Paye-Layleh, in a press release, further said he has never ever mentioned to any media groups or individuals that he was aware of the ANC political leader's being in BWI board meetings.

The journalist said about three media colleagues have phoned him up during the last three days wanting to know from him off the record if, as the immediate past president of the BWI Alumni Association, he was aware that Mr. Cummings was on the BWI Board. And his response which was not meant for publication or broadcast was that even though Mr. Cummings was among people named in a press release by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year on the BWI board as non-statutory members of the board, he was not aware if such appointments have ever been formalized.

Mr. Paye-Layleh says he left the BWI Alumni Association's leadership almost a year ago and therefore does not know who attends or does not attend the BWI board meetings.

He stated categorically that from the time of Mr. Cummings' naming to the BWI board to the time he, Mr. Paye-Layleh, stepped down as president of the institute's alumni association, he did not see Mr. Cummings in any of BWI board meetings.

Moreover, the journalist said, he has never ever met Mr. Cummings in his life or spoken to him on the phone.

The clarification, Mr. Paye-Layleh added, is necessary because as a media personality, he does not want to be in the middle of a potential political controversy, and has asked the FrontPage Africa newspaper and other media outlets to give this press release some level of prominence as a way of clearing his name.

Liberia

Global Witness Bribery Saga Suspects Plead Not Guilty

Defendants in the Global Witness bribery allegations trial in Liberia have all pleaded not guilty. Thursday's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.