Liberia: I Did Not Grant Press Interview

A member of the Press Union of Liberia and former president of the BWI Alumni Association, Jonathan Paye-Layleh, has clarified that at no time did he grant a press interview to the FrontPage Africa newspaper or any media entity about presidential aspirant Alexander Cummings as has been reported.

Mr. Paye-Layleh, in a press release, further said he has never ever mentioned to any media groups or individuals that he was aware of the ANC political leader's being in BWI board meetings.

The journalist said about three media colleagues have phoned him up during the last three days wanting to know from him off the record if, as the immediate past president of the BWI Alumni Association, he was aware that Mr. Cummings was on the BWI Board. And his response which was not meant for publication or broadcast was that even though Mr. Cummings was among people named in a press release by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf last year on the BWI board as non-statutory members of the board, he was not aware if such appointments have ever been formalized.

Mr. Paye-Layleh says he left the BWI Alumni Association's leadership almost a year ago and therefore does not know who attends or does not attend the BWI board meetings.

He stated categorically that from the time of Mr. Cummings' naming to the BWI board to the time he, Mr. Paye-Layleh, stepped down as president of the institute's alumni association, he did not see Mr. Cummings in any of BWI board meetings.

Moreover, the journalist said, he has never ever met Mr. Cummings in his life or spoken to him on the phone.

The clarification, Mr. Paye-Layleh added, is necessary because as a media personality, he does not want to be in the middle of a potential political controversy, and has asked the FrontPage Africa newspaper and other media outlets to give this press release some level of prominence as a way of clearing his name.