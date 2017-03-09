Liberia: NEC to Uphold Supreme Court's Ruling

Photo: Vallai M Dorley

Peaceful protest in front of the National Elections Commission headquarters (file photo).

The Chairman of the National Election Commission (NEC) says the commission will uphold the ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia, and as such, he will not bend the court's decision.

Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said the Constitution of Liberia supports three branches of government; the legislature makes the laws, the Executive enforces the law and the Judiciary interprets, and on the basis of this, it is now left with the Elections Commission to ensure that the court's decision is implemented.

Speaking on the Truth FM Breakfast show early this week, Cllr. Korkoya said: "What the National Elections Commission will be doing is to obey the court's opinion and comply strictly with the Supreme Court's interpretation of the code of conduct.

"I don't want to comment on this further but I can tell you this: Whatever the Supreme Court says will be followed to the letter," the head of Liberia's electoral body reiterated.

He said if the Supreme Court broadens the language on the code of conduct the commission will follow that opinion, noting that the commission will follow any thing the Supreme Court says.

Last week, the court dropped a bombshell in the code of conduct that excludes some serious presidential and legislative candidates for this year's elections scheduled for October.

Three members of the court voted in favor of the code of conduct while two objected. Those who voted in favor of the code of conduct include Chief Justice Korkpor, Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh and Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh. But Associate Justices Justice Philip A.Z. Banks and Jamesetta Wolokolie objected.

In the ruling, the court said the code of conduct was constitutional while Associate Justices and Banks and Wolokolie said the code of conduct was unconstitutional on grounds that they were infringing on the rights of Liberians.

"Wherefore, in view of the foregoing, the petition seeking to declare the code of conduct act, or any provision thereof, unconstitutional, same being unmeritorious, both in fact and on law, is hereby denied and dismissed, the code of conduct is declared legal and binding in the Republic of Liberia, for all intents and purposes. And it is so ordered."

In 2016, Bong County Superintendent Selena Polson-Mappy who is looking to contest the seat currently held by Representative Bill A. Corneh, filed a petition before the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional the code of conduct that said appointed officials seeking for elective posts should resign two years, while tenure appointees should resigned three years before elections are held.

In 2009, the Executive Branch of Government submitted the Code of Conduct bill to the National Legislature for passage into law, the Code received huge public commendations especially some provisions regarding the conduct of public officials whom many see as acting above the very law they make.

The code applies to all officials covered under article 56 of the constitution including Ambassadors, Ministers, Consuls, Chief Justice, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Judges of the subordinate courts, Superintendents, other county officials of other political subdivisions; members of the military from the rank of lieutenant of its equivalent and above; and marshals, deputy marshals and sheriffs.

Section 5.2 (a) of the Code of Conduct dictates that any Minister, Deputy Minister, Director-General, Managing Director and Superintendent appointed by the President ... and a Managing Director appointed by a Board of Directors, who desires to contest for public elective office shall resign said post at least two years prior to the date of such public elections.

In the case of other appointed officials who hold tenured positions and desire to contest for public elective offices, the Code of Conduct dictates in Section 5.2 (b) that such officials "shall resign said post three (3) years prior to the date of such public elections."