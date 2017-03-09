Cameroon: Bamenda - Women Urged to Strive for Excellence

They braved the odds to celebrate thier day at the commercial Avenue grand stand.

The women folk of the North West regional capital Bamenda joined their counterparts world wide to commemorate the international women's day this March 8, 2017. The venue was the commercial Avenue grand stand where the women ignored calls of boycott to celebrate their day.The ghost town which caused the scarcity of taxis and commercial motocycles did not stop the women who braved all odds some of whom trekked to the grand stand for the celebration. Governor Adolphe Lele L'Afrique who chaired the celebration urged women to promote peace.

He called on women to continue to work hard so as to sustain the family and the world at large. He equally encouraged women to always strive for excellence in all they do. The colourful march-past that graced the occasion saw the women in their colourful outfit carrying placards supporting this year's theme which read " Women in a changing world of work, Some messages also called on the government to continue dialogue so as to put an end to the present crises rocking the two English speaking regions. They equally expressed their zeal to ensure that their children go back to school. The 32nd edition of the International Women's day celebration was more meaningful to some woman who received prizes of the Head of State for outstanding performance in their different spheres of work.