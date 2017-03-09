Cameroon: Douala - Disability Is Not Inability

Disability, they say, is not inability. The phrase was confirmed during the celebration of the 32nd edition of the International Women's Day yesterday, when groups of disabled persons including visually impaired, lame, and crippled, marched past the Besseke ceremonial ground without complex. The ladies, who contribute to economic growth in their own way, demonstrated that their disability is not a barrier to growth and that planet 50/50 by 2030 is possible.

High career women made up of the First Lady of the Region, Veronique Ivaha Diboua, Directors General of companies, Senators, Parliamentarians, Mayors and wives of top administrators in the region rekindled hope in women who would like to occupy same position. Then came the gendarmerie and police women, who despite their wearing 'kabas', did not stop them from marching the military way. The close to four-hour march past that saw the participation of Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria and Congo communities and a special group of the Association of Refugee Women in Douala, brandished nothing but messages of peace, love and harmony. With the expression on their faces, one could tell that Cameroonians are friendly and that the ties between Cameroon and the countries are strong and genuine.

Banks, microfinance institutions and insurance companies demonstrated that customers have no need to be afraid of their services. Regional Delegations of most ministries led by their various delegates, stamped their mark on the ceremonial ground while hospitals demonstrated first aid activities in their various ambulances. Churches including the Seven Day Adventist displaced messages like "men love your wives and wives be submissive to your husbands." Presiding over the 32nd edition on the theme: "Women in the Changing World of Work, Planet 50/50 by 2030," Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, in his Women's Day fabric, enjoined men and boys to join the HeForShe campaign that aims at fighting inequality and violence against women and also at projecting women.