Ethiopia: EPRDF to Expand, Consolidate Deep Reform

The Executive Council of the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has called on the public to expand and consolidate the ongoing deep-reform process.

In its statement issued following the two-day ordinary session held from March 6-7, 2017, the Council urged the public to play active role in the realization of GTP II goals.

Noting that commendable results were gained in the reform process and half year performance of the second year of GTP II, the Council underlined the need for fighting chauvinism and parochialism tendencies to sustain the gains.

Regarding the second year performance of GTP II, the Council evaluated macroeconomic, social and good governance issues as well as women and youth participation.

The Council said due attention need to be given to increase production and productivity in rural areas and enhance industrial developments in urban centers during the second half of the current fiscal year.

Special consideration is also crucial to withstand the current drought before it causes serious harm on human and animal lives, the council stated.

Noting that the agricultural produces are expected to show a 12% increase in the current meher season, the Council stressed the need to utilize irrigation for better performance. The Council further stated that the public has made commendable natural conservation activities in the stated period.

Job creation for the youth and prompt response for public demands were among the issues the Council deliberated, according to the release issued by the Office of the EPRDF Council.