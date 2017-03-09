South Africa: New Zealand Make Solid Start After South Africa Dismissed for 308

analysis

Despite losing an early wicket, the Black Caps are chipping away at South Africa's total on day two of the first Test in Dunedin. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

South Africa lost their last six wickets for just 56 runs as Trent Boult and Neil Wagner helped restrict the visitors to 308 in their first innings.

Dean Elgar managed to add just to 12 runs to his overnight score, before he was dismissed for a career-best 140. The opener was foxed by a brilliant delivery from Wagner early on day two. Elgar, who had gone through periods of looking unsettled on day one, was caught in two minds and edged Wagner through to the slips.

Temba Bavuma, meanwhile, retreated from his early aggression and put up some valiant resistance, notching up a 143-ball half century before getting a glove off Boult and gifting keeper BJ Watling his second catch of the day.

Bavuma will be forgiven for feeling aggrieved, not just at himself, but a little bit at Quinton de Kock, too, for not digging in at sticking it out with him. South Africa's firebrand batsman had managed just 10 runs off 26, once again troubled by the spin of Jeetan Patel....