South Africa: Big Brother State - Watching South Africans Now More Than Ever

The system used by the Department of Social Development to distribute grants has been in the spotlight recently. What has been given less attention, however, is the fact that the collected biometric information of all the grant recipients used to administer the grants amounts to a large-scale privacy hazard. And it's not just Sassa amassing personal information on citizens: a recent report suggests that South Africa's surveillance state is expanding by alarming proportions. By REBECCA DAVIS.

South Africa was one of the first countries in the world to have huge databases of data on people, says researcher Dr Dale McKinley. That's because the maintenance of the apartheid regime depended on bureaucratic features like the pass system to regulate the movements of South Africans of colour, and the work of labourers on South Africa's mines.

Twenty-three years after the official onset of democracy, however, the collection of biometric data is not something consigned to the scrapheap of history. Writes McKinley in a recent paper, New Terrains of Privacy in South Africa: "Biometrics are no longer used to underpin an entire system of racialised oppression; their use has simply shifted into constructing an ever-expanding and centralised system of identification management and control...