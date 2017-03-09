9 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Premier Awards Top Achievers in Saving

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fasica Berhane

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn awarded gold medal, money and tractor to woman who made huge saving over the last three- month campaign promoting women's culture of saving.

Addressing women in connection with the International Day of Women yesterday, the premier said Ethiopia's women have demonstrated their equality through education, leadership and in all other sectors.

He said the saving campaign would further strengthen efforts to ensure women's economic independence." Young women are agents of development and we also have to recognize the elderly women participation in a bid to bring about an all- round social and economic benefits."

On the occasion, Woman and Children Affairs Minister Demitu Hambisa indicated the awardees were selected for their outstanding saving through purchasing GERD bonds.

Over 2,000 representatives drawn from various states took part in the event.

Ethiopia

EPRDF to Expand, Consolidate Deep Reform

The Executive Council of the Ethiopian Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) has called on the public to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.