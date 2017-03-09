Ethiopia: Premier Awards Top Achievers in Saving

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn awarded gold medal, money and tractor to woman who made huge saving over the last three- month campaign promoting women's culture of saving.

Addressing women in connection with the International Day of Women yesterday, the premier said Ethiopia's women have demonstrated their equality through education, leadership and in all other sectors.

He said the saving campaign would further strengthen efforts to ensure women's economic independence." Young women are agents of development and we also have to recognize the elderly women participation in a bid to bring about an all- round social and economic benefits."

On the occasion, Woman and Children Affairs Minister Demitu Hambisa indicated the awardees were selected for their outstanding saving through purchasing GERD bonds.

Over 2,000 representatives drawn from various states took part in the event.