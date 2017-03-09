9 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Pick Rookie At Flyhalf

Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

After leaving several Springbok stars at home for the trip to Argentina, Ackermann was forced to make several changes to the team which beat the Waratahs 55-36 in Johannesburg last weekend.

Marvin Orie will make his debut for the Lions at lock, replacing Franco Mostert, while in the backline, 21-year-old Shaun Reynolds will make his first start in Super Rugby, replacing Elton Jantjies at flyhalf.

Reynolds played for the Lions junior teams in recent years and made his senior debut in last year's Currie Cup Qualifying competition.

Prop Johannes Jonker also makes his run-on debut in a Lions team which shows nine changes to the side that started against the Waratahs, and one positional change with Harold Vorster moving from outside to inside centre.

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 21:40 (SA time).

Teams:

Jaguares

TBA

Lions

15 Jaco van der Walt, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Jacques Nel, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith

16 Malcolm Marx, 17 jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Louren Erasmus, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Andries Coetzee, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

