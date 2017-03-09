9 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Governors Reject Board's Move to Categorise Health Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njeri Rugene and Macharia Mwangi

The hostility between the county and national government over categorization of health facilities has resurfaced with governors threatening to go to court over the matter.

On Thursday, the Council of Governors accused the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists board which is a national government agency, of categorizing health facilities without involving county governments.

Chairman Peter Muya said Governors would move to court to stop what he said was an unconstitutional move by the national government. "The council strongly opposes and will not participate in the process by the KMPDB that seeks to categories those facilities," Mr Munya told a news conference at the Naivasha's Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute.

The Meru governor maintained that it was only county governments that may undertake an exercise to re-categories county health facilities.

The board, Mr Munya said, lacked the constitutional mandate to re-categorise any health facilities in counties. "The council wishes to emphasise that the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution gives counties powers and functions relating to health facilities.

"Hence, it is only county governments that may exercise to re-categorise county health facilities," he added.

The governors asked the national government "to stop wasting public funds on an exercise that is unconstitutional," saying they would challenge the unilateral decision in court.

Kenya

Kenyan Women Still Lag Behind in Political Arena, New Study Shows

Despite gains made toward gender equality in the country, women still lag behind in political engagement with few men… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.