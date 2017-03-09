A Zambian man named Abassy Banda aged 28 is on the run after killing his girlfriend and a three year old daughter.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) from Sunnyside Police Station in Pretoria pursuing Banda holder of passport number ZN382769.

Banda, whose whereabouts remain unknown, is on 27th February, 2017 alleged to have set ablaze the house of his girlfriend at Barclays Square Flats in Pretoria.

His daughter aged three years old died in the house while the mother died later in hospital.

Zambia's High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba says the South African Police Service (SAPS) has sought the help of the Embassy to help locate Banda.

Mwamba said Zambians in South Africa were well known to be of good behavior and good reputation and it was in this spirit that he called on Banda to hand himself to the Police.