9 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Women Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary Ikediego

The International Women Peace Group on Wednesday in Lagos advocated for a ban on female genital mutilation, FGM.

The campaign tagged 'Ban FGM, Upholding the Dignity of Women and Girls,' was organised to commemorate the 2017 International Women's Day.

Kemi Olaokun, IWPG's coordinator in Ikorodu, said the group's aim is to use women as mothers to show love, end war, and promote peace globally.

"We believe that there's gender discrimination, so we use this day as an opportunity to speak," Ms. Olaokun said.

"We are not trying to compete with men but because of our gender we have been robbed of our rights, we have been silent for too long so we need to come out."

Adeola Ogunkolade, a gender activist, said the campaign also targets education and enlightenment about FGM and its detrimental effects.

"The way we can stop FGM is by enlightening our children and ourselves as mothers, sisters, neighbours, friends, telling them of the harmful effects," said Ms. Ogunkolade, the founder of Africa Development and Empowerment Foundation.

"We can also enlighten people in the different groups we belong to, in our religious gatherings, clubs, schools, offices and even social gatherings on this FGM act."

About 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone FGM, ten per cent of the global total, according to UNICEF.

In a survey conducted by the United Nations Population Fund in 2015, Osun State recorded the highest prevalence of FGM in the country with over 76.3 per cent.

Ms. Ogunkolade said policy engagement with elected representatives as well as local leaders would help curb FGM practice.

"As women, if we can communicate these things again and again, the authorities will begin to understand that it is affecting women, the community, and the nation at large."

Nigeria

We Will Amend Laws to Solve Energy Crisis - Senate President Saraki

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that the National Assembly will amend the laws on power… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.