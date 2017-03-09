South Africa: Former Cop Kills Two Officers in Kimberley Shootout

Two police officers were killed and a third critically wounded in a shootout in the streets of Kimberley when an officer's husband opened fire on her colleagues on Wednesday afternoon.

The shootout, which resulted in the gunman also being shot dead, took place after six officers followed him from his wife's workplace, spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe confirmed.

The man - himself understood to be a former policeman - had earlier been removed from the police headquarters when he attempted to intimidate his wife, who had been granted a protection order against him.

Following his removal from the building, the officers had tailed him.

But when he stopped at traffic lights in Bultfontein Road, he started shooting at the officers.

"A warrant officer and a sergeant were declared dead at the scene, while a third officer was hit in the upper body and is in hospital," Mathe said.

The gunman also succumbed to his wounds.

A probe into the incident was underway and an investigation team had been appointed by the provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Risimati Shivuri, she confirmed.

"The senseless attacks and killing of members is considered an attack on the authority of the State and must be condemned by all. Our people are now deprived of resources to combat incidents of crime," Mathe said.

Source: News24