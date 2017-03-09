8 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Timbavati Risks Tourist Backlash to Hunt a Super Tusker

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Synecdoce is an interesting but seldom used word of Greek origin which means a part of some object or action which represents the whole. An example is the application by the Timbavati reserve to hunt a super tusker and its approval by Kruger National Park. There are only about 25 to 30 such elephants left in the world. That single request, in a long list of other animals to be hunted, embodies a much bigger story. By DON PINNOCK.

The private reserves of the Lowveld alongside Kruger Park are redolent of ancient Africa: spectacular unfenced vistas of bushveld and wild animals with minimal human interference. In the early 1990s the Kruger National Park and the Associated Private Nature Reserves (APNR) - which consists of Timbavati, Klaserie, Balule and Umbabat - began the process of dismantling the fences between each other, allowing animals to retrace their ancient east/west migration routes.

Within these reserves are many privately owned luxury lodges which cater for tourists who pay high rates to experience some of the most exciting wild animal sightings in the world. What's not well known, especially by guests attracted by beautiful marketing websites, is that a reserve like Timbavati is, in terms...

South Africa

Mugabe Wants Zuma's Powers To Appoint Chief Justice

In the week that President Jacob Zuma announced his pick for the second highest judicial position in South Africa, his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.