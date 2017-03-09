South Africa: ANC Recalls Kannaland Mayor to End Coalition With DA

The ANC in the Western Cape on Wednesday said it recalled the mayor and deputy mayor of Kannaland Local Municipality in an attempt to get the party out of its coalition agreement with the DA.

ANC and DA councillors brokered a coalition following the August 2016 local elections after none of the parties contesting the election achieved an outright majority in the municipality.

In a statement, ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said the provincial executive committee found the relationship with the DA unmaintainable.

"[We] are fundamentally in different political corners," Jacobs said.

One of the councillors recalled, the deputy mayor, is also a ward councillor and by-elections are set to take place within the next 90 days to replace him, he said.

Jacobs said councillors entered into an unauthorised agreement with the DA out of a mutual frustration with the municipality's previous ruling party, Icosa.

In August, DA federal council chairperson James Selfe said DA Kannaland councillors faced disciplinary action over the coalition agreement with the ANC.

Western Cape DA spokesperson Anneke Scheepers could not confirm whether or not disciplinary processes around that matter had been concluded.

Asked why councillors are being punished for making a decision they believed was in the best interest of the municipality, Scheepers said a councillor is still required to act under the direction of party structures.

"People voted for them as councillors yes, but they were voted for underneath the DA banner and with that comes a certain set of values and procedures that you have to adhere to," she said.

A probe by the Western Cape government into the municipality's finances in December revealed irregularities in the appointment of an acting municipal manager and a personal assistant.

It found that the municipality had serious cash flow problems. The municipality owed R37.6m by the end of April 2016, its primary account was overdrawn by R1.82m by the end of August, it had an overdraft facility of R4m and still owed Eskom R12m.

