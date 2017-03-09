South Africa: UJ Students Robbed At Gunpoint On Campus

Two armed robbers held up students inside a laboratory at the University of Johannesburg's Kingsway campus on Wednesday night in an incident that ended in a shoot-out.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said the two suspects robbed the students at gunpoint and took their laptops and iPads.

He said campus security was alerted to the incident by the screams of students during the robbery and a shoot-out between the suspects and security guards ensued.

"One suspect was shot and wounded but they both managed to escape," said Dlamini.

He said some items were recovered but the suspects managed to get away with a number of laptops and iPads. A case of armed robbery and attempted murder has been opened.

The university could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

Source: News24