MASHONALAND Holdings (Mashold), a listed property investment and development firm, has begun disciplinary processes against its two top executives, who were suspended in November last year for alleged financial irregularities.

The two -- chief executive officer, Manfred Mahari and finance director and company secretary, Nodzo Matsangura -- were suspended after an audit revealed that the firm could have been prejudiced thousands of dollars due to irregularities in the granting of staff loans and allowances.

On the basis of that information, the Mashold's board has now appointed an independent hearing authority that constitutes two retired judges, Justice George Smith and Justice Moses Chinengo, to hear the cases.

Ron Mutandagayi, the board chairman confirmed the development.

Mutandagayi, who is also the group chief executive officer of ZB Financial Holdings, told the Financial Gazette's Companies & Markets on the sidelines of the financial institution's analyst briefing held in the capital: "The board is seized with the matter. I can confirm that the hearings have started. Unfortunately, they have not progressed as fast as we wanted them to because they have requested for postponement for one reason or the other. But the hearing authority put in place has indicated that they are available to resume the proceedings."

BDO Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants and Mashold's internal auditors revealed in separate audits that there had been irregularities in the granting of staff loans and allowances.

In order to have a full understanding of these issues the board resolved to carry out further investigations.

The board appointed KPMG Zimbabwe Chartered Accountants to carry out the investigations. They confirmed the irregularities, resulting in the suspension of the executives.

The company has since provided for an impairment allowance of US$400 000 for unsecured staff loans in the financial statements for the year to September 30 2016.

Letwin Mawire has since been appointed acting chief executive officer.

Giving a trading update for the four months to January 31, 2017, Mawire, who spoke at the company's annual general meeting held in the capital last week, said the company, which was established in 1966, saw its operating profit declining by 15 percent to US$646 955 compared to US$762 692 recorded in prior period, due to rising voids and lower rentals.

Revenue for the period under review fell 14 percent to US$1,6 from US$1,9 million reported in the same period the previous year.

Mawire said: "Rent reviews and voids continue to be the major threat to revenue collection. The average decline in effective rent per square metre due to rent reviews was 15 percent. Most tenants are rationalising their costs in view of declining revenues, thereby reducing space or vacating to cheaper alternatives.

"In an effort to reduce the rental costs for our tenants, we have not only been accommodative of downward reviews of basic rent within reasonable limits, but we have also re-negotiated operating cost charges with service providers of our buildings."

She highlighted that "the portfolio occupancy deteriorated marginally to 73 percent from 74 percent as at September 30, 2016".

The company's property expenses during the period under review were six percent up to US$521,028 compared to US$493 668 reported in prior year. This, according to Mawire, was due to voids related costs and credit losses which accounted for 39 percent and 30 percent respectively.

The resulting property expense to income ratio was 31 percent, an increase from 26 percent reported in the same period in prior year.

Rental debtors went up by 10 percent to US$2,1 million from US$1,9 million during the year to September 30, 2016.

The company is working on two residential projects in Westgate and Ruwa.

The company intends to fund the two projects using internal cash. Both projects are currently waiting for the completion of financial appraisals.

Mawire said: "The company is assessing two residential projects, one in Ruwa and the other one in Westgate and will embark on these once the financial appraisals are on hand.

"The Ruwa project is a medium density development with 24 residential stands while the company will now service stands in Westgate instead of the cluster house development as had been initially envisaged.

"However, the buyers will have to choose from the current approved cluster house plans to ensure high standards are maintained. These developments will be financed by internal resources. Other residential projects in the development pipeline will continue to be assessed against market demand to ensure proper timing."

Mawire said Mashold has put on hold commercial projects until demand improves significantly.

"Commercial sector development will only be done on the back of confirmed demand. In spite of the generally depressed economic environment, we believe in the medium to long-term potential of the property market and we will continue to adjust our portfolio and projects pipeline to ensure we are rightly positioned to take advantage of opportunities that may arise," said Mawire.

The local property sector has been hit by economic challenges, with the group's own portfolio occupancy level as at end of January this year declining marginally to 73 percent from 74 percent at the end of the financial year to September 30 2016.