9 March 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: Department of Transport Must Account On Prasa

The Inkatha Freedom Party calls upon the Minister of Transport, Hon. Dipuo Peters to explain why she took so long to dissolve the PRASA board when there were such glaring signs of maladministration already evident last year?

IFP spokesperson on Transport, Mr KP Sithole, MP, said, "Whilst we congratulate the Minister on dissolving the Board at PRASA, and on firing its chairman, Mr Popo Molefe, we must ask 'Why did it take this long?'"

"Mr Molefe appears to have been an untouchable dictator at PRASA, and now the Minister will get first-hand experience of his unsuitability for the position, as she is challenged by him in Court as regards this matter,"

"The IFP will continue to call for a full forensic audit into the management decisions taken at PRASA. We are extremely concerned over reports of management irregularities and large-scale corruption at the entity,"

"The Department must account on PRASA. Departmental officials involved in any wrongdoing must suffer the consequences of their actions and face the full might of our law", concluded Sithole, MP.

