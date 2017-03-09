South Africa: Sharks Unchanged for Waratahs Clash

Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs at Kings Park.

Du Preez has named an unchanged 23-man squad from the one which snatched a last-gasp 27-22 win over the Brumbies in Canberra last weekend.

"The effort from the guys to pull of the win last week was fantastic and showed the character and fighting spirit amongst this special group of players. That win has definitely motivated us, however it is important that we build on that momentum this week," Du Preez said on Thursday.

"We arrived back home on Sunday night and despite the jet lag, there has been no excuses from the guys. As a coaching unit we cannot fault their commitment and work ethic, which has been amazing."

The Waratahs suffered a 55-36 defeat to the Lions in Johannesburg last weekend and Du Preez expects a response from the men from Sydney.

"The Waratahs will want to end their tour on a high and will be a difficult prospect on Saturday. We are looking forward to playing at home and the support and backing of our fans will give us added motivation."

Saturday's clash is scheduled for 19:30.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

Waratahs

TBA

Source: Sport24