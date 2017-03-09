9 March 2017

Daily Maverick

South Africa: Cricket - SA Vs Nz - All Eyes On Ross Taylor's Injury and Other Talking Points

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa continues to intrigue after South Africa were dismissed for 308 and the hosts made a solid start to chipping away at the deficit. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The Test between New Zealand and South Africa is shaping up to be a humdinger.

South Africa were bowled out for 308 after fine spells from Trent Boult and Neil Wagner, which saw the visitors lose their last six wickets for just 56 runs. Just five runs came from the first six overs of the day before Dean Elgar departed, having added just 12 runs to his overnight score. Caught in two minds on whether to play or leave, Elgar was outfoxed by a short ball and caught behind on a career-best 140.

Temba Bavuma offered some lower order resistance before departing for 64, but the lower order failed to prop up the score much more.

New Zealand have made a solid start to their response, led from the front by skipper Kane Williamson who ended day two unbeaten on 78. Jeet Raval chipped in with a half-century and Ross Taylor had to retire hurt as the Black Caps made their way to 177-3 at...

