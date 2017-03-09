South Africa: Cops Nab Hillbrow Gunman Who Shot Three Women, Two Children

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for the murders of five family members in Hillbrow, central Johannesburg, over three weeks ago.

The man was arrested in Hillbrow on Wednesday after police received a tip-off from the community.

He was found in possession of two firearms believed to have been used during the crime, Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the residence of the victims and shot three women and two children. They died on the scene, Masondo said.

The two boys were aged 7 and 3.

A 3-year-old girl survived the massacre. She was the daughter of one of the female victims.

The man was expected to appear at the Hillbrow Magistrate's Court on five counts of murder.

Source: News24