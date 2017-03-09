Gambia: Govt Will Empower Women in All Sectors, Says Women's Minister

The Minister for Women's Affairs, Fatoumatta Jallow-Tambajang, who is overseeing the office of the vice president, has said President Adama Barrow's government will empower women in all sectors in the country.

She spoke during an exclusive interview with women activists to mark International Women's Day, held in her office at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Minister Tambajang said the government will be working on issues relating to women and discrimination, and their vision to see to it that men and women work together to empower women and girls.

"In empowering women and girls, you are empowering the nation," she said, adding that government alone cannot do it, but will have to partner with others such as the private sector, development partners and the people in respect of cultural perspectives.

"Our Government will strengthen the national institutions which will be the Women's Bureau and strengthen the line ministry, so that at every level we have gender focal points that are very competent and committed, so that women will have the right resources to do their services effectively."

"In many nations, including The Gambia, you look at the national accounts system you find out that the informal labour is predominantly women, and that is the one area we would like to work in."

The new government would do all in its power and means to continually improve women's economic growth and development, reproductive health and business life, promotion of micro-products to macro-products, as well as civil society institutions.

The government would also continue to protect women's reproductive health rights, especially issues bordering around child abuse and early marriage, she went on.

In her remarks on the occasion, Women's Bureau Executive Director Binta Jammeh-Sidibeh said women are critical to national development, and their issues cut across all sectors of development; hence they need to be supported.

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March, and the theme for this year is: "Be Bold for Change", while The Gambia's theme is: "The Economic Empowerment of Women in the change world of work."