Gambia: 5th National Inter-School Drama Competition Held

Tallinding Red Cross Link in partnership with ROJALNU on Saturday 4 March organised the inter-school drama competition for upper basic schools, to showcase their talent on the concept of family planning, "Yes to choice and No to choice" held at the Alliance Franco.

Abdoulie .M. Sanyang, on behalf of Tallinding Home Red Cross, said their link is a component of the Gambia Red Cross Society through the Kanifing Municipality Council Red Cross Branch.

The home link is highly recognized for rendering humanitarian assistance and service, he said, adding that their focus over the years, as youth volunteers, was community services such as cleansing exercise and rendering relief aid during disaster situations.

"The inter-school drama competition is one of their main activities over the last five years, and has engaged many junior secondary schools, which groom potential young people in acting, public speaking and creativity."

He said the 5th edition was aimed at sensitization on the fundamental concept of economic family planning and the Demographic Dividend, its significance in The Gambia and Africa at large.

Lamin Ceesay, executive director of ROJALNU, said this year is an implementing year for ROJALNU, where their activities are centered on the Demographic Dividend and Sustainable Development Goals.

He said as an active youth group, it is necessary to support them because their advocacy agendas are the same, adding that the inter-school drama competition has gained momentum over the years.

He added that "Yes to choice and No to choice" was launched by UNFPA last year, in which ROJALNU took an active part to ensure that the campaign for family planning is highly understood by the people in question.

Aminata Jarju, president of Proactive Youth Organisation, said their role as an organisation is to share knowledge on sexual reproductive health in the society.

Idrissa Manneh, branch officer for Red Cross Link KM Region, said he was grateful for the contribution of youth volunteers in the Red Cross society, as the Red Cross is well-known for grooming young talents.

Lamin Darboe, executive director of National Youth Council, said human beings are the only creatures who could be born in a circumstance and, given the opportunity and alternative, to change their circumstance with knowledge and wealth.

"We have the ability to think and transform our present situation and the lives around us," he said.