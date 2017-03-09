Gambia: Immigration Top GFF's 1st Domestic Women League

Immigration are currently topping the 2016-2017 Gambia Football Federation's women domestic division one league after snatching 27 points in ten league matches following their astonishing performance in the league campaign.

Interior are second-spot in the country's women top flight league with 25 points in ten league matches.

Gambia Armed Forces are third-place with 19 points in ten league matches.

Brikama United and Future Bi are both brawling for survival in the country's women domestic division league following their woeful performance in the league campaign.

Brikama United are second-place from bottom with 2 points in ten league matches and Future Bi are rock bottom with 2 points in ten league matches.

The Brikama-based outfit and Future Bi will battle to win their league matches to increase their chances of staying in the country's women top flight league next season and avoid relegation to the second division.