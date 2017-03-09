9 March 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: The Third Republic of the Gambia - President's Transition Guidance Notes (Cont'd): Review of the 1997 Constitution - Government Machinery, and Governance Structure

By Nyada Yoba Baldeh

These summarized Transition Guidance Notes are intended to help the President focus on the salient areas of his work. The suggested notes provide Short, Medium and Long Term work on Review of the 1997 Constitution, Government Machinery, and Governance Structure.

REVIEW OF THE 1997 CONSTITUTION

Establish a Constitution Review Commission

Develop Terms of Reference;

Request Technical and Financial Support from UN System;

Select Reputable, Qualified and Experienced Gambians ;

Agree on an Acceptable Time Frame;

Increase Awareness of the Need for such a review and Solicit National Participation.

Hold Referendum on Draft Constitution and Finalize Recommendations

Develop and Implement a National Program on Referendum;

Ensure National Participation;

Finalize and Adopt Recommendations;

Increase Access of the New Constitution through the Social Media.

Implement Recommendations

Set Up a Transition Implementation Commission;

Ensure that New Constitution is implemented as required.

GOVERNMENT MACHINERY

Review Government Machinery and Realign with New Constitution

Develop Terms of Reference for Government Sector Reviews;

Set Up a Commission to Review Government Structure;

Implement New Government Structure;

New Government Structure Monitoring System and Periodic Reviews should be implemented;

Select Seasoned Secretary General (SG) and Head of Civil Service (HCS)

Review Job Description of SG and HCS;

Establish Criteria for Short Listing and Interview of Nominees for SG and HCS;

Select a Committee to short list, interview and recommend SG and HCS;

Develop a Performance-Based Contract for SG and HCS;

Appoint SG and HCS.

Screen Civil Service System and establish high Sense of Professionalism and Accountability

Develop a Comprehensive Assessment of the Civil Service;

Review Job Descriptions of Civil Servants;

Establish Criteria for Selection and Performance-Based Contract;

Provide continuous capacity building facility for the Civil Service for performance enhancement.

Restore Security of Civil Service Tenure

Set Up Performance-Based Contract Monitoring System;

Set Up a Rewarding System and Penal System.

GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE

Review Hiring System for the Executive based on New Constitution

Develop or Revise Terms of Reference for Ministers;

Set Up a Selection Criteria Based on Qualifications and Experience;

Develop a Performance-Based Contract for Ministers;

Set up a Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System.

Review Hiring System for the Legislature based on New Constitution

Develop or Revise Terms of Reference/Job Description for National Assembly Members;

Set Up and implement minimum Selection Criteria Based on Qualifications and Experience for NAMs;

Develop Performance Based Contracts for NAMs;

Set up a Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System for NAMs.

Review Hiring System for the Judiciary based on New Constitution

Develop or Revise Terms of Reference/Job Descriptions for Employees of the Judiciary;

Set Up a Selection Criteria Based on Qualifications and Experience for Judiciary Staff;

Develop a Performance Based Contract for Employees of the Judiciary;

Set up a Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System.

