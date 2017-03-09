Gambia: IOU Observes Awareness Month

The Islamic Online University has organised an awareness month activities geared towards educating and informing the community on current issues affecting the Muslim society.

The awareness campaign also focused on spreading the message of Islam at various institutions of the country such as University of The Gambia, Supreme Islamic Council and American International University of West Africa.

As part of the IOU awareness month activities, an open seminar was organised on Saturday on the topic: "Freedom of speech in the Islamic Perspective" by Dr Bilal Philips at the Supreme Islamic Council hall in Kanifing.

The aims of the seminars are to raise the awareness of Muslims and spread the message of Islam.

IOU student committee president Cherno Jallow, in his statement, said the awareness month was also organised to avail the general public of the different programmes the IOU is offering as well.