Gambia: Uphold the MOU

The various political parties in The Gambia have signed a memorandum of understanding to observe the spirit of peace, dialogue, cooperation and serene electioneering.

Nine registered political parties in the country signed the MoU, which states how the parties would relate with one another, as well as ensure the ruling party refrains from the practice of abuse of state resources, which is commonplace in Africa and elsewhere.

The parliamentary elections, which are just around the corner, have prompted and necessitated the MoU signing, which unfortunately failed to take place prior to the December 1, 2016 presidential election under former president Jammeh.

We, therefore, want to commend the facilitators of such a successful interparty committee meeting, which has put all political parties on a peaceful and equal level-playing field.

"I wish to assure you that I will do everything within my powers to support the [interparty] committee, whose objective is to ensure that we live in society where dialogue and cooperation between political parties will serve in the promotion and consolidation of democracy, rule of law, human rights and good governance in The Gambia," the President said at the signing ceremony.

This is good for our new-found democracy, where all political parties are free to practise their politics within the confines of the law.

The MoU, as stated, is a by-product of a common desire to create a peaceful and stable political environment, as it would encourage political parties to operate within the confines of the constitution and other laws of The Gambia.

It is vital that the agreement is poised to encourage dialogue and cooperation among political parties and respect for authority.

Elections around the world, especially in Africa, are always infested with violence and other crises, mainly ignited by party supporters and perpetuated and fuelled by political leaders in their interest, but to the detriment of national cohesion, progress and development of a country.

We have started seeing violence and human rights abuses being administered by political party supporters against journalists in The Gambia. This is a bad sign for The Gambia under the new dispensation that purported itself to be promoter of press freedom and human rights.

It is essential to note that The Gambia is not ready for such human rights abuse and violent confrontation on issues that can be professionally handled and resolved.

And that is why we are emphasising the spirit of the just-signed MoU by all the registered political parties in our country, which calls for dialogue and cooperation among political parties to promote and consolidate democracy, rule of law, human rights and good governance in The Gambia.

It as well contains all the elements that will nurture a healthy inter-party relationship to promote an environment of free and fair electoral process.

These are very important to be noted, and we hope and pray that the spirit of oneness, dialogue, peace, truth and tolerance is upheld in our nation.

Never again should we allow a tyrannical regime that reduces all into mere spectators to prevail in this country!

The inter-party committee MoU signed by the political parties in the country should be upheld by all and sundry.