9 March 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Ivory Coast Solicits Mauritian Investors to Develop a Biotechnology and ICT Free Zone Project

The Government of Ivory Coast in collaboration with the Village des Technologies de l'Information et de la Biotechnologie (VITIB) has solicited the expertise of Mauritian investors to set up a Biotechnology, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Free Zone in Grand-Bassam based on the model of the Cyber City in Ebène.

In this context, a high-level delegation from VITIB and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Ivory Coast is currently in Mauritius to consolidate its relationship with the Mauritius-Africa Fund and the Board of Investment with regards to investment opportunities in viable projects within the VITIB zone.

The Ivory Coast representatives made a presentation yesterday at the Cybertower 1, Ebène Cyber City on the numerous opportunities for investment on the 624 Hectares of land to be developed at Grand Bassam. The different areas identified are namely: Park tower; administrative blocks including; Office towers for ICT companies; Hotels (both business and resort); Residential projects (apartments, villas, bungalows); Shopping mall; Logistics centre; Toll bridge; Energy production (solar and other renewables).

Mauritius and the Ivory Coast signed in April 2016, an Investment Protection and Promotion agreement to boost trade and investment as well as reinforce and deepen economic cooperation between the two countries.

