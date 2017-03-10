9 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Barcelona Fan Slumps, Dies During Celebration in Yola

By Kabiru R. Anwar

Yola — A fan of Barcelona Football Club slumped and died while celebrating a record come back by his team in a Champions League game on Wednesday.

Tari Waha, a 45 year old shop owner and a committed fan of Barcelona watched the.match at a viewing centre in Upper Luggere in Yola metropolis.

It looked almost impossible for the Spanish side to qualify for quarter finals having started the game four goals down on aggregate.

Tari celebrated excitedly each time his team scored as they gradually turned the tables on their visitors.

As the Catalans scored the fifth goal, Tari shouted in celebration before slumping to death.

A friend to the deceased who identified himself as Zakaria told Daily Trust that football viewers rushed Tari to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Barcelona scored 6-1 to defeat PSG at Camp Nou on 6-5 aggregate after losing 4-0 in France in the first leg.

