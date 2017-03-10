Nigerian Fan Dies Celebrating Barcelona Goal

A supporter of Barcelona football club died Wednesday night in Yola, Adamawa State, after Sergi Roberto's 95th minute goal of the round of 16 clash against PSG, witnesses said.

The fan, identified as Teri, died while celebrating the goal. Some witnesses said he died of "over excitement".

"Teri was watching the match at football show centre and he jumped up to celebrate the last goal scores by Barca unfortunately died celebrating," a former chairman of Yola Central Development Area told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

He said Mr. Teri, a trader in Luggere area of Yola and a "diehard" fan of Barcelona, went to watch the match with some of his relations, who later rushed him to hospital after he slumped.

The body was later deposited at the mortuary of the nearby Yola Specialist Hospital, he said.

The police could not be immediately reached to comment for this story.

Barcelona defied the odds after they turned around what was supposed to be an impossible task to beat PSG.

Substitute Sergi Roberto, who had not scored in 18 months, proved to be the winner for Barcelona as he scored the sixth goal in the fourth minute of added time to take Barcelona through 6-5 on aggregate.