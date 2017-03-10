Namibia: Plenty At Stake As Club Rugby Kicks Off

A lot will be at stake when the Namibian club rugby league gets underway on Saturday, with all the sides out to make an early statement of intent.

As usual, the Premier League will be played over two rounds on a home and away basis, but in a change from the past, the leaders at the end of the first round will qualify for the popular South African club competition, the Gold Cup.

Unam have won the Namibian Premier League title for the past two years, but could not participate in the Gold Cup which does not allow university teams to compete.

In Unam's absence, Wanderers, who have been the league runners-up for the past two years have represented Namibia in the Gold Cup, but Unam's coach Johan Diergaardt sounded optimistic that they could qualify to play in the competition this year.

"We are currently negotiating with the Namibia Rugby Union to try and find a way to compete in the Gold Cup. I am sure we can do that and that will be our main aim, to qualify for the Gold Cup this year," he said.

With Unam being an open club this could be possible, although they might have to make some adjustments to their constitution or change their name.

Diergaardt said they normally started the season off slowly, but with the Gold Cup carrot now dangling, they are keen to get off to a winning start when they take on Western Suburbs at Suburbs Park on Saturday afternoon.

"We have a tendency to start off slowly, but with the new incentive of the Gold Cup it's important to start on a winning note. As the champions there will be a lot of pressure on us, but we must take up the challenge and play and act like champions," he said.

Unam beat Suburbs 34-0 at a pre-season tournament in Rehoboth two weeks ago, but Diergaardt said that result would be of little consequence.

"That was a 15-minute-a-side match and Suburbs were not at full strength so I wouldn't read too much into that result. Suburbs like to run the ball, like us, so I expect an exciting match on Saturday afternoon," he said.

Suburbs, meanwhile, have appointed former national coach Walter Donn as their director of rugby with the aim of restoring their former glory, after a lean spell the past few years.

"My passion for Western Suburbs remains undiminished so when they approached me I took up the challenge. My main aim will be to restructure and oversee the coaching set-up, to make sure that we have talented coaches at all the levels of the club," he said.

"We really want to make our mark in the league this year and bring back the glory days of Suburbs," he added.

Last year's runners-up Wanderers have been strengthened by several new signings, most notably national fly half Theuns Kotze, whose accurate place kicking and all round play will be a major boost.

They have also acquired the services of prop Andries Rossouw from Kudus, flanker Adriaan Booysen and centre Ethan Beukes who both studied in South Africa, and wing Philip Nashikaku, while lock Ryan Ludick has returned after a spell in Wales.

Besides that they will also have their national squad players available like Kotze, Ludik, captain Rohan Kitshoff, Shaun du Preez, Nian Berg, Enem Kritzinger, Malcolm Moore and JC Greyling and should start their match against United as the favorites, especially since they are playing at home.

Wanderers coach JP Nel said he was excited about the new season.

"We have made some good new signings so I'm excited about the coming season. Participation in the Gold Cup will obviously be our aim so we must make sure to get off on a winning note," he said.

United coach Jood Oppermann said they are well prepared and looking forward to the match.

"The past two years we only managed to reach the semifinals, so we want to go further this year. We have prepared well and I feel very positive about Saturday's match - I don't want to make any predictions but it should be a good match to watch," he said.

Reho Falcons and Rehoboth will square off in the Rehoboth derby, with both teams keen to improve on poor performances over the past two years.

Reho Falcon coach Philippus Isaaks was positive that they will make an impact this year.

"We have retained most of our forwards while we have some exciting new youngsters in the backline. I'm very positive that we will do well this season and I'm aiming for a top-three finish," he said.

In the final derby of the weekend, Kudus host Walvis Bay at the Narraville Stadium.