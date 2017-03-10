10 March 2017

South Africa: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 'Fine' After Hospital Admission

It is unclear if struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will be discharged from hospital on Friday, her spokesperson Victor Dlamini told News24 on Friday morning.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Dlamini said he visited her on Thursday night.

"She was fine, she was well. I will see her this morning to give a more detailed update."

Madikizela-Mandela was at the hospital for a routine check when her doctors recommended that she stay overnight for observation, he said.

Dlamini was unable to provide any additional information.

Madikizela-Mandela was admitted to the hospital briefly in December for observation.

In April last year, she was in hospital after undergoing back surgery.

