Kenya: I'm Back By God's Grace, Says Fit-Again Ruth Jepng'etich

Kenya Pipeline centre player Ruth Jepng'etich says it is only by "the grace of God" that she has managed to return to competitive action after a spell on the sidelines through illness.

The 26-year-old has resumed training with the Kenya volleyball women's champions following a year long lay-off from the game.

She stopped playing after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymhoma (NHL) and went through eight months of treatment funded by the Kenya Pipeline Company. NHL is a cancer that starts in cells called lymphocytes which are part of the body system.

"I am now feeling well. I am happy, very happy. I want to thank all the fans, family, friends and Kenya Pipeline management for all the support" Jepng'etich, who was voted the sixth best blocker at the FIVB World Cup in Japan prior to being diagnosed with cancer told Nation Sport after training with the first team at Kasarani Thursday.

She added: "I didn't believe I could have cancer. It was a difficult period and it is only by the grace of God that I am healed. Now I am working to regain my fitness. I have been doing gym work since January."

Jepng'etich and her teammates are preparing for the Africa Club Championships which will be held in Tunisia from April 6-16.

Pipeline assistant coach ex-international Margaret Indakala, has only one target at the championship: Winning the title outright.

She said: "Firstly, we are all to happy that Ruth is back. We are trying to build her confidence and help her come to shape. It has been more than a decade since we last won this competition, we want to change that."

Indakala, who boasts two continental titles from her playing days at Posta Kenya, added: "mentally the players are okay. The squad is in good shape. We are now working on the blocks, the back court defence and service. These areas cost us during the competition last year."

Besides Jepngetich, Pipeline will also rely on the services of experienced players such as Noel Murambi, captain Triza Atuka, Vice captain Janet Wanja, Violet Makuto and Monica Biama in Tunisia.