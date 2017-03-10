Anyone travelling to OR Tambo International Airport on Friday morning to catch a flight will find themselves in a major traffic jam as roads have been blocked by a metered taxi strike.

"If you are hoping of catching an early flight, you might be in trouble. I doubt anyone will make it now," EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Kobeli Mokheseng told News24 on Friday morning.

In the early hours of the morning, metered taxis blocked the R24 freeway heading east between Edenvale and Barbara Road Off ramp. A little before 07:00, Mokheseng said about 60 metered taxi were also seen blocking the left lane of the Olifantsfontein off-ramp heading north in Tembisa.

Motorists are advised to add at least an hour to their driving time.

Other roads affected include the R21 south, opposite OR Tambo airport.

"EMPD is working towards opening road for free flow of traffic. At this point traffic is at a standstill," he said.

Mokheseng added that Gauteng police are working at resolving the matter with taxi drivers.

"It's not clear what their conflict is. As you know, the Gauteng police have a unit called the taxi conflict unit. Police and other units are working towards a resolution."

News24