Uganda: Authorities to Demolish 300 Buildings in Namutumba

Namutumba — Namutumba Town Council authorities have passed a resolution to raze 300 dilapidated buildings.

The authorities led by the town clerk, Mr Samuel Kabakubya, said the buildings are unfit for human settlement because they lack toilets and soak pits.

This follows a council resolution passed on Monday directing the demolition of buildings and kiosks without toilets and sock pits.

Mr Mugoya Juma, the town council health inspector, said the decision arises out of an assessment carried out in the town in 2016 by the health experts on the 500 buildings where 300 were found to be outdated.

Ultimatum

Mr Juma said the authorities gave landlords and business owners whose structures were found lacking five months to renovate them but in vain.

"The 14 days ultimatum which is accepted by the law elapsed in January, so next is to demolish the buildings and kiosks without toilets and sock pits," he said.

Mr Kabakubya said open defection in the town council is very rampant and he attributed it to low level coverage of toilets in the town.

Issues

Plea. However, Mr Gweire George, a landlord, welcomed the idea of demolishing and putting a ban on buildings without toilets and sock pits but said they needed ample time to address the matter.

Worry. Mr Kabakubya said they are worried the situation might worsen during the rainy season. He argued that when the rains start , they will wash the human wastes into open streams where people draw water for domestic purposes from.