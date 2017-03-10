10 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Democratic Alliance to March Over Sassa Crisis

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead a march to the Department of Social Development in Pretoria on Friday to voice the party's concern over the ongoing Sassa crisis.

This after the Constitutional Court on Wednesday ordered the department to provide it with answers as to why it is unable to meet the March 31 deadline to insource social grant payments.

The Constitutional Court in 2014 ruled that a contract with the current social grant distributor Cash Payment Systems (CPS) is illegal and ordered the department and the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) to insource the administrative requirements to distribute grants.

In a statement on Monday, DA Shadow Minister of Social Development Bridget Masango said Minister Bathabile Dlamini has evaded accountability over the crisis.

"We will also use every opportunity, inside and outside of Parliament, to make sure this matter is resolved in the interests of 17 million poor and vulnerable South Africans," Masango said.

"If Dlamini had even an ounce of integrity, she would have resigned for her role in this growing crisis."

In a statement on Wednesday, the department of social development promised that South Africans would receive their grants come April 1.

News24

South Africa

