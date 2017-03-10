Uganda/South Africa: Mutebi Not Bothered By 'Perfect' Sundowns

Pretoria — KCCA are on the cusp of history. They are 180 minutes from becoming the first Ugandan side to reach the lucrative Caf Champions League group stage.

That guarantees the Uganda league champions at least US$550,000 (about Shs1.9bn). All that KCCA have to do is something 'minor' - knock out the holders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Having come through the preliminary round - edging Angola's Primeiro de Agosto - via away goals last month - KCCA visit the Lucas Moripe Stadium today in the first leg of the first round.

It's a venue where Sundowns - who also have Uganda Cranes' goalkeeper Denis Onyango in their ranks - have not lost a game on the continent since 1993. Reigning Caf African Player of the Year (Based in Africa) Onyango is currently out injured.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi is not bothered by such an impressive record as his side seeks to reap from the expanded Champions League group stage that will have 16 teams, up from eight. "Yes they are the defending champions, we respect them for that but that's where the buck stops. We believe in our way and will approach the match in a positive manner," Mutebi said. He went on: "I believe starting with an away tie is advantage to us.

But, it will count if we can score an away goal."

In the preliminary round, Azam Uganda Premier League champions and leaders KCCA beat de Agosto 1-0 at the Philip Omondi Stadium before losing 2-1 in Luanda.

Striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma got both goals against the Angolans and will be central to the team's plans though Mutebi did entirely reveal his match-day XI and roles.

"We have gone for two holding midfielders - Isaac Kirabira and Ivan Ntege - to neutralise their skipper Hlompho Kekana's passes to Percy Tau, Anthony Laffor and Khama Billiat, if he makes it," Mutebi added.

"The two midfielders will in turn give Muzamir Mutyaba the freedom to link up with top marksman Geoffrey Sserunkuma who will be deployed as a lone striker."

It is rare in the modern game to find a coach who discusses all his tactics in the press. It is a sign of confidence and Mutebi is not short of any at the moment.

"The quartet of Mutyaba, Brian Majwega, Paul Musamali and Sserunkuma will have to be the first defensive line in the formation to achieve our goal. Musamali role is basically to help Joseph Ochaya," the coach delved further.

Reigning Caf African Coach of the Year Pitso Mosimane will not be fretting over KCCA.

His team has previously beaten African giants - Egyptian Zamalek and Nigeria's Enyimba - who share seven African titles.

This is the third time KCCA face South Africa opposition. In 2000, they lost 2-0 here to Ajax Cape Town before drawing 1-all at home.

Then, in 2009, Brian Umony engineered a 2-1 victory over Supersport United in Kampala and a 1-all result in Johannesburg.

KCCA PROBABLE XI

Benjamin Ochan, Denis Okot (cpt), Joseph Ochaya, Habib Kavuma, Timothy Awany, Ivan Ntege, Isaac Kirabira, Muzamir Mutyaba, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Brian Majjwega, Paul Musamali