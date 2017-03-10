9 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: All Around Us, Those in Power Flout the Rule of Law

opinion By Judith February

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is, proverbially speaking, "taking names" in the Sassa debacle. The week has ended with a pregnant pause as Mogoeng and the ConCourt requested that Sassa "provide information on who was responsible for deciding that the agency cannot pay grants itself after March 2017, and the date when that person became aware that Sassa could not pay grants itself". In addition, the ConCourt has directed Sassa to tell the court whether it had entered into "any agreement" with CPS in relation to grant payments on April 1. The ConCourt seeks full details of any such agreement by March 13.

It's been a frustrating week of back and forth on this matter. On Monday morning, as the issue was reaching crisis proportions, Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson was trying to explain what the minister could not in her own rather disastrous press briefing on Sunday. There was a twist, of course. Spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant refused to speak English when interviewed by morning talk show host Xolani Gwala on Radio 702. The interview was ended abruptly, a decision the radio station has rightly defended. Speaking English on 702 did not preclude Oliphant from being interviewed on every...

