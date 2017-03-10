10 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: UK Withdraws Travel Restriction to Lamu, Manda

Photo: Jimmy Kamude/IRIN
Fishermen in Lamu.
By Paul Redfern

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office amended its travel advisory to Kenya, saying tourists from the UK should now be able to travel safely to Lamu and Manda Island.

The news will be very welcome to Lamu hoteliers and tour operators who have suffered from a decline in arrivals since the advisory took place.

The FCO said it "no longer advised against travel to Lamu Island and Manda Island".

However, the FCO told UK residents that if they did want to travel to Lamu Island or Manda Island, they should do so by air to Manda airport and not by road.

Tourism officials in Kenya have quickly moved to reassure tourists after the murder of former British army officer Tristan Voorspuy in Laikipia that all is well.

Mr Voorspuy was murdered on his Sosian ranch on Monday as he went to investigate damage caused by invaders.

The agency's statement stopped short of advising tourists not to visit the area.

READ: Sosian ranch boss Tristan Voorspuy shot dead.

The KTB said in a statement: "We extend our condolences and sympathy to the family of Mr Voorspuy and to the other Kenyan farmers and ranch employees who have been caught up in the conflict over pasture in the affected area in recent weeks.

"The present unrest and insecurity are restricted to a few localities and a small number of ranches and that the well-known wildlife conservancies and tourism facilities in the rest of Laikipia are not affected and remain calm and peaceful. Tourism activity continues as normal."

