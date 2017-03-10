Uganda: Gulu Power Blackout Blamed On Vandalism

Pader — Umeme officials have blamed the current power outage affecting Gulu and other districts in northern Uganda on power theft and vandalism of their property.

They argue that the main power lines from Soroti through Lira have been tampered with by unknown individuals for financial gains.

These installations, according to Umeme, are very expensive to replace. Gulu District with 70,000 connections to the national grid, has been experiencing major power shutdowns over the past three months with blackouts lasting up to eight hours a day.

Politicians and some residents had planned a big demonstration, arguing that they can no longer do business as a result of the constant power blackouts.

However, Martin Okoyo, the Gulu District police commander (DPC), called for calm, arguing that the affected residents should allow Umeme engineers enough time to rectify the problem.

Hunters, fishermen blamed

Gulu District Umeme manager Tom Awuzu, however, accused hunters, fishermen and farmers in Lango and Acholi sub-regions of destroying electric installations in their respective areas. He said poles are set on fire deliberately as they search for edible rats that are a delicacy there.

"During dry season, it has been a common practice where hunters have dug holes around electric poles to trap edible rats thus making the poles vulnerable to storms and strong winds," he said.

He revealed that some craftsmen cut down poles as materials for making ox plough for local farmers.

Umeme customer services engineer Jocelyn Rwabogo apologised for the power outage and said plans are underway to replace up to 60 electric poles along the main northern distribution line.

Gulu District chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi said irregular power supply by the power distribution company has affected government programmes. He tasked Umeme top officials to explain why the utility company should not be dragged to court over breach of contract.

The chairperson of Gulu District Business Operators, Mr George Lapir, said: "Majority of businessmen are counting losses in billions of shillings due to the erratic power supply in the area."