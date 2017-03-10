Former FAZ treasurer Kelvin Mutafu has urged Zambian football councillors to dismiss calls for FAZ president Andrew Kamanga's impeachment at the March 26 annual general meeting.

Some clubs have submitted motions proposing Kamanga's removal for unspecified reasons.

But Mutafu says such calls should be dismissed because they lacked merit and substance to be considered for debate at an important meeting as the AGM.

BELOW IS MUTAFU'S WRITE UP

The current calls for impeachment of the Faz President Mr Kamanga should be rubbished by all soccer loving citizens .

The reasons being advanced for reduction of the electro college doesn't hold. Any Faz Executive in power today could hv implemented the same as it is a fifa directive.

The current Faz council is too big for any meaningful deliberation, its even bigger than the FiFa council, thus the need to reduce it, to move in line with other councils in Africa / world and FiFa itself,

My appeal to councillors is to advocate for inclusion of the formation of the National football league ( NFL) in the constitution, as per the Chisamba declaration. this too was a FiFa baby and directive.

If implemented it will give all leagues, Div 1, 2, 3 and Super a better Platform to manage the league with proper accountability, transparency in terms of player transfers fees and share of league sponsorship monies. An interim committee was put in place during the Chisamba declaration where I was the Treasurer, if operationalised, Faz will concentrate on national Teams as the NPL takes charge to manage the league.

I therefore, appeal to councillors to look beyond personality but support ideas which will promote our unifying sport.

The members of the interim committee are still very much available to complete the task of this formation which will restore confidence, to all those running clubs in this country, it's formation will attract more sponsorship to the league, clubs will in return be rewarded for their efforts in building players unlike the case now.

PSL in South African is the best example, let's not focus on negativity bt on how best football can be managed, Having managed a club from lower division to Super at chairmanship level, I know what it takes to run a club, thus my advocating for immediate formation of the NFL to lron out the current an certainty on league management/ debate.