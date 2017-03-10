10 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Anti-Graft Agency Concludes Probing 20 Counties

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Caroline Wafula

The anti-graft agency is investigating over 200 cases of corruption in counties.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has already concluded investigations in 20 counties according to Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala.

Among them are cases of two governors now awaiting a ruling before the High Court.

Rtd Rev Wabukala, who was a speaker in a session on corruption in counties at the 4th Annual Devolution Conference, steered clear of details of the investigations or even naming those under investigation, terming it unethical.

He gave general statistics indicating that over five county executive committee members are also under investigation and two have been convicted.

Six county secretaries and three county speakers are also being investigated by the EACC.

The EACC chairman said the more than cases are at various stages of investigation and evidence analysis.

Some files have been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He noted that corruption has seriously been devolved alongside the huge amounts allocated to counties, resulting in massive loss of funds.

Kenya

UK Withdraws Travel Restriction

Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office amended its travel advisory to Kenya, saying tourists from the UK should now… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.