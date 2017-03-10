Kenya: Anti-Graft Agency Concludes Probing 20 Counties

The anti-graft agency is investigating over 200 cases of corruption in counties.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has already concluded investigations in 20 counties according to Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala.

Among them are cases of two governors now awaiting a ruling before the High Court.

Rtd Rev Wabukala, who was a speaker in a session on corruption in counties at the 4th Annual Devolution Conference, steered clear of details of the investigations or even naming those under investigation, terming it unethical.

He gave general statistics indicating that over five county executive committee members are also under investigation and two have been convicted.

Six county secretaries and three county speakers are also being investigated by the EACC.

The EACC chairman said the more than cases are at various stages of investigation and evidence analysis.

Some files have been submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He noted that corruption has seriously been devolved alongside the huge amounts allocated to counties, resulting in massive loss of funds.