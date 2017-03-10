The Rural Health Advocacy Project has written an open letter to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi challenging him to support healthcare workers to speak out, saying failing to so could see many more cases like those in the Life Esidimeni saga. By SAMANTHA KHAN-GILLMORE.

This year, 2017, has started off with a bang on all fronts for South Africans, and almost with a domino effect. Pull one thing down and then the next starts to fall. Some of the crises have been small and we were able to sweep them under the carpet, but others have had life-altering consequences. And somehow they merge to create havoc, to create different tensions that all have the same result: loss of life and a complete sense of hopelessness. Life Esidimeni, Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, the Sassa grants crisis - all have an impact on the poor and the vulnerable.

Healthcare workers are faced with great challenges and many young, newly qualified healthcare workers have inherited an ailing, fragile, vulnerable and almost disabling system. Many are lured to the private sector, overseas opportunities or private practice. This is a game-changer for the public health system where the need is most and the human resources are least...