South Africa: Get Rich, Get Rich, Get Rich, At All Cost Mzansi, Get Rich!

opinion

As the Gordon Institute of Business Science hosts an important conference on 'Fraud and Corruption, Governance, Ethics, compliance and investigations', three pertinent questions are being asked: How can you ensure ethical leadership, good governance and accountability in business and government? How can directors and management play a key role in reducing fraud and corruption? What are the best practices for fraud prevention, audit, compliance and investigations? These are pertinent questions because corrupt practices are rife within our society at large. The necessary leadership both politically and in the corporate world is sorely lacking.

Most readers who have read expose after expose of corruption on the political front, government, parastatals, and municipalities, do not need to be reminded of this. But do we pay as much attention to white collar crime and corruption in the corporate sector? The speed at which the banking collusion matter died in the media is astonishing. Do we recall it ever happening? Between the debacle at the opening of Parliament and the fiasco of the Sassa grant payments issue, we have all but forgotten about the banks (those fine representatives of White Monopoly Capital) and their crime against the people of Mzansi.

I hope they have...