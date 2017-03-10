THE MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy will present a world-class boxing bonanza at Ramatex on 1 April, titled 'Defending Namibia's Pride' in celebration of Namibia's 27th Independence celebrations.

Paulus Moses will headline an impressive bill, that will see all of Namibia's African or Intercontinental champions in action.

At a press conference at MTC headquarters on Wednesday, promotor Nestor Tobias said the theme was motivated by the ongoing economic and social challenges facing Namibia.

"Our boxers will demonstrate their commitment in fighting these ills by defending Namibia's pride in the sporting fraternity, by continuing to raise our country's flag high. Our independence has a very sentimental value to our boxers and that is why we will continue to celebrate Namibia's independence through boxing," he said.

In the main bout, Moses will defend his WBO Africa lightweight title against either Mfaume Mfaume of Tanzania or Mzonke Fana of South Africa. Tobias said he still had to get clearance from the WBO to sanction the fight, but he was sure either boxer would be approved.

Mfaume is an upcoming 24-year-old boxer with a record of 11 wins, two losses and two draws, while Fana is an experienced campaigner with a record of 38 wins and 11 losses. He's a former IBF world super featherweight champion, while he previously fought against Moses four years ago when he lost on a fourth round technical knockout.

"Moses is currently rated number six by the WBO and a win is absolutely crucial to push him further up the world ratings," Tobias said.

Immanuel 'Prince' Naidjala will take on an upcoming South African star in Siboniso Gonya.

Gonya has a record of 10 wins and one loss and is the current WBA African bantamweight champion.

Naidjala, who has a record of 23 wins, two losses and one defeat, is the WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion and is currently ranked fifth in the world by the WBO.

A win for him will also move him closer to a second world title fight, after he lost a crack at the WBO title three years ago.

Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas, who is undefeated after 18 fights, will defend his WBO Africa featherweight title against the experienced Oscar Chauke from South Africa.

Chauke has a record of 35 wins, 11 losses and three draws and is one of few South African boxers who have been successful in Namibia before. Two years ago he beat Gottlieb Ndokosho in Outapi and in June last year he beat Abraham Ndaundapo in Walvis Bay to win the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight title.

Namibia's WBO Africa middleweight champion Walter "Executioner" Kautondokwa, who is undefeated after 13 fights, will face either Christopher Buthelezi of South Africa or Med Sebyala of Uganda, depending on the WBO's sanction.

Sebyala has a record of 16 wins, eight losses and one draw, while Buthelezi, who is also the South African middleweight champion, has a record of 25 wins, 12 losses and three draws.

Besides that, some of Namibia's upcoming boxers will also be in action against as yet, unnamed opponents.

Jeremia "No Respect" Nakathila, who lost his last fight against Evgeny Chuprakov in Russia four months ago, will feature in an international super lightweight fight over eight rounds, while Mike Shonena, Benedistus Kaangundue and Emmanuel Mungandjela will all be involved in international middleweight fights over six rounds.

Andreas Amupolo and Timoteus Shuulula will also feature in super bantamweight fights over four rounds.

Tim Ekandjo of MTC said they had reduced ticket prices to give everyone a chance to attend the event. Tickets, which will be on sale through Computicket, will sell for N$50 for general tickets and N$300 for VIP tickets.

Ekandjo also assured boxing fans that it was not an April fool's joke.

"We would like to assure the public that this is not and April fool's joke, but rather a coincidence that the fight will take place on 1 April," he said.